NYCN, youth ministry clash over council leadership

…Council insists its court-recognised leadership under Sukubo remains valid

…Urges youths to ignore purported takeover by Ministry, CAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has faulted the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over reports of the withdrawal of its certificate of incorporation and the appointment of an interim management team, describing the move as unlawful and an overreach of authority.

In a statement signed by Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, President of the NYCN, the Council reaffirmed that the leadership under Ambassador Sukubo remains the only legitimate and lawfully constituted leadership recognised by the Federal High Court.

The statement recalled that in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1553/2022, Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria & 4 Ors vs Corporate Affairs Commission & 3 Ors, Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo upheld the validity of the Council’s incorporation certificate and affirmed Sukubo’s leadership as legitimate.

“The leadership of the NYCN under Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo was duly recognised and affirmed as the legitimate and lawfully constituted leadership of the Council, and the incorporation certificate was upheld,” the statement said.

The NYCN noted that the same matter is now before the Court of Appeal in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/13081/2023, where both the CAC and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development are listed as parties.

It maintained that in view of the ongoing appellate proceedings, any attempt to withdraw, suspend, or tamper with the Council’s certificate of incorporation amounts to administrative interference with a matter still under judicial consideration.

“The law is clear that no individual, group, or government agency has the power to override or pre-empt the decision of a competent court of law. Hence, the current actions by the Registrar-General and the Honourable Minister of Youth Development represent an avoidable escalation,” Sukubo added.

The Council, therefore, called on its state chapters, zonal leaders, affiliate bodies, and Nigerian youths across the country to disregard any publication, pronouncement, or action purporting to dissolve or replace the current leadership.

“The judgment of Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, which validated the incorporation certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, remains valid and subsisting until set aside by a higher court. The leadership of Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, therefore, remains sacrosanct, legitimate, and binding in law and in fact,” it declared.

The NYCN urged its members to remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on advancing the objectives of the Council in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast and continue to work collectively towards building a stronger, united, and progressive National Youth Council of Nigeria that represents the true aspirations of Nigerian youths,” Sukubo urged.