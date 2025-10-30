NYCN unveils youth movement to deepen civic pride, security in Cross River

Mr Edem Darlington, Deputy Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu, and initiator Think Cross River Initiative “

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, has launched the Think Cross River Youth Movement, a strategic initiative designed to inspire civic responsibility, community protection, and stronger youth involvement in governance.

The youth focused campaign was unveiled at the end of the Central Youth Tour and sensitisation outreach on Permanent Voter Card registration and drug abuse awareness.

Speaking during the launch, the State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Emmanuel Olayi, said the initiative aligns with Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s People First Agenda. He explained that the movement seeks to mobilise young people to support development oriented policies of government and foster a deeper sense of ownership of the Cross River project.

He added that while the People First vision speaks to inclusive governance, the Think Cross River Youth Movement is specifically designed to promote the culture of placing the collective interest of the state above personal or sectional considerations. According to him, the movement aims to inspire a new civic mindset among the youth that prioritises unity, security, and responsible citizenship.

On his part, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Initiator of the Think Cross River movement, Mr Darlington Edem, commended the NYCN for expanding the vision to the youth constituency. He gave insight into the philosophy behind the original movement, stating that its vision is to build a united, progressive and prosperous Cross River where every community contributes to sustainable development, innovation and inclusive growth.

Edem also outlined the mission which is to inspire, mobilise and empower Cross Riverians through strategic initiatives, partnerships and grassroots engagement that promote civic responsibility, socio economic development and a shared commitment to the future of the state. He emphasised that the movement is anchored on core values that must be upheld including integrity, inclusiveness, innovation, excellence, community empowerment, collaboration, sustainability and patriotism.