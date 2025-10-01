NYCN President flags off Tinubu cares initiative at independence celebration

President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade (Amb.) Solomon Adodo, has flagged off the Tinubu Cares Initiative as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary in Abuja.

Delivering his independence message at the NYCN Secretariat, Adodo described Nigeria’s independence as not just freedom from colonial rule but also a promise of a greater future, particularly for young Nigerians.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing the youth in his Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that his administration has rolled out initiatives aimed at empowering young people as key drivers of national development.

“On this 65th Independence Anniversary, I salute all those who fought tirelessly for our nation’s freedom and democracy. Special thanks to our amiable President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Under his leadership, Nigeria is on a renewed march towards economic liberation, with the youth at the centre of this vision,” Adodo said.

He explained that the Tinubu Cares Initiative was launched to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to tangible youth empowerment beyond rhetoric. Alongside the initiative, Adodo unveiled the NYCN Entrepreneurial Development Fund, designed to provide zero-interest loans to aspiring young entrepreneurs across communities.

The NYCN President also applauded the Armed Forces and security agencies for their sacrifices in safeguarding national peace, pledging the council’s continued partnership in promoting unity and security.

In addition, he commended the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio for working in synergy with the executive to strengthen regional development through legislative measures such as Regional Development Commissions.

“Fellow youth, history calls on us. Let us unite, work hard, and build the Nigeria of our dreams — a nation where our potentials shine, our economy thrives, and our flag flies high with dignity before the world,” Adodo urged.

Highlights of the celebration included a visit to the Area 1 Market, where NYCN executives distributed shoe-making and tailoring materials, as well as cash donations to traders identified through needs assessments.