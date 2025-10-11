NYCN leadership crisis deepens as Sukubo declares support for Tinubu in 2027

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The leadership crisis within the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has taken a new turn as Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo reaffirmed his claim to the council’s presidency and announced that his faction of the organisation had resolved to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sukubo made the declaration during a press conference in Abuja, saying the position followed what he described as wide-ranging consultations among youth leaders across the country.

The declaration comes amid a parallel claim to the NYCN presidency by another faction led by Babangida Onimisi Isah, highlighting a deepening leadership dispute within the youth body as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the next general elections.

Sukubo said the decision represented the outcome of internal discussions on national issues and the direction of the youth movement under his leadership.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear to the entire nation and the global community that under my leadership, the National Youth Council of Nigeria has reached a firm resolution on key national issues.

“These resolutions, which have emerged after extensive consultations over the past two weeks, reflect the collective voice and aspirations of Nigerian youths across all 36 states and the 774 local government areas,” Sukubo stated.

The NYCN president further asserted that he and members of his National Executive Council remained the legitimate leadership of the council.

“Having been duly elected alongside members of the National Executive Council of the NYCN, we stand as the legitimate representatives of the entire youth population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Sukubo maintained that his group’s decision to back President Tinubu was informed by its assessment of ongoing national developments under the current administration.

“After due consideration and careful evaluation of national developments under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian youth have decided to declare their support for the President to seek a second term in office come 2027,” he said.

He called on President Tinubu to declare his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election and said youth chapters across the federation would be mobilised to promote participation in the electoral process.

“This declaration cuts across all 36 states of the federation, the 774 local government areas, and our youth communities in the diaspora.

“We call on all state chapters, local government coordinators, and affiliate youth organisations under the NYCN to cascade this resolution to the grassroots and mobilise support nationwide,” he stated.

Sukubo added that the NYCN remained a non-partisan body but had a responsibility to engage constructively in matters affecting young Nigerians.

“It is important to emphasise that the National Youth Council of Nigeria is not a partisan organisation. Our decision stems from our collective desire to secure the future of Nigerian youths and to consolidate on gains recorded under the current administration, especially in areas such as youth empowerment, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and social investment,” he said.

He urged Nigerian youths within and outside the country to remain united and actively involved in shaping the nation’s democratic process ahead of 2027.

“We call on every Nigerian youth, home and abroad, to rise in unity, hope, and determination to ensure continuity and progress,” Sukubo said.