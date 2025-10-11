NYCN crisis: Forum tasks Sanwo-Olu, IGP to caution Lagos council chairman

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Forum of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, State Chairmen has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to caution the State youth council Chairman, Adigun Ibrahim, from further destabilizing the group.

A statement issued by the forum’s Chairman, who is also the Zamfara State council chair, Nurudeen Salisu and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday by Osun council chairman, Oluwasegun Akinbode, urged the governor to prevail on Adigun to stop impersonating as the forum new chairman.

According to the statement, the 36 states chairmen and FCT met at a meeting in Abuja and unanimously elected Salisu as its Chairman after which the forum immediate past coordinator, Oyo chairman, Abdulquadri Abdulsalam handed over to him.

“At that meeting, which was properly constituted and attended by a majority of state chairmen, Comrade Nurudeen Salisu, a committed youth leader and current Chairman of NYCN ZAMFARA State Chapter, was lawfully and unanimously elected as Chairman of the Forum of State Chairmen. In the spirit of continuity and transparency, Comrade Abdulquadri Abdulsam, the Chairman of NYCN Oyo State Chapter and the immediate past Coordinator of the Forum, formally handed over all documents, insignias, and instruments of authority to the newly elected leadership.

“It is, therefore, deeply disturbing that a few days after this transparent and peaceful transition, Comrade Ibrahim Adigun of Lagos State has been circulating false and misleading reports on social media and in some online platforms, claiming to have been “elected” as Chairman of the Forum. This desperate act, driven by personal ambition and disregard for due process, amounts to gross misconduct, impersonation, and a calculated attempt to sow confusion within the youth constituency”, it added.

The forum disclosed that Adigun’s attitude does not reflect the value of Lagos State and is capable of jeopardising the council which is renown for its integrity globally, hence, called on relevant stakeholders to persuade the state council chairman to order.

“The Forum finds this behavior unbecoming of someone occupying a leadership position within the Lagos State Youth Council — a state globally recognized for its standard of governance, discipline, and adherence to integrity. We are convinced that Comrade Adigun Ibrahim’s actions do not reflect the values and character for which Lagos State is respected.

“We, therefore, call on the following authorities to take immediate notice and appropriate action: the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the lagos state commissioner of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State

“We urge these authorities to call Comrade Ibrahim Adigun to order before his reckless behavior escalates into a full-blown crisis capable of undermining the peace and unity of the youth structure in Lagos and across Nigeria”, the statement reads.