NYCN cautions youths against planned October 20 protest

Youth

…Urges Restraint, Cites Court Order and US Embassy Warning

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Interim Management Committee has advised Nigerian youths to refrain from joining the planned nationwide protest scheduled for October 20, 2025, citing security concerns and a court order restraining the demonstration.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Buhari Shehu, the Council noted that the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Police Force, had obtained an order from the Federal High Court, Abuja, prohibiting the organizers and participants from holding the protest.

The NYCN also referenced a security advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja, which warned its citizens to avoid potential protest areas—an indication, the Council said, of possible security risks.

“In light of this, we urge all Nigerian youths to exercise restraint and stay out of trouble. The planned protest could lead to a breakdown of law and order, putting lives and property at risk,” the statement read in part.

Shehu called on young Nigerians to prioritize peace, stability, and national unity, and to channel their grievances through lawful and constructive means.

“We implore Nigerian youths to seek peaceful and legal avenues to express their concerns. Our collective focus should be on maintaining unity and safeguarding our nation,” he added.

The NYCN reaffirmed its commitment to youth welfare, peace, and national development, urging cooperation to ensure Nigeria remains stable and secure.

“We have no other country than Nigeria. It is our shared responsibility to protect and preserve it,” the statement concluded.