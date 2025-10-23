NYCN appoints Onokurhefe Youth Ambassador in Gambia

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Diaspora , has appointed Delta-born Akpojotor Abiola Onokurhefe as the Youth Ambassador to the Republic of Gambia .

The appointment was announced on Monday by the Vice President Diaspora of the Council, Amb Collins IDAHOSA during a chat with newsmen, describing Onokurhefe as an enterprising young professional with the right zeal and orientation to represent the interest of Nigerian youths on the global stage.

Amb Collins IDAHOSA stated that Onokurhefe will play a vital role in promoting Nigerian interests and fostering connections among all Nigerian youths in the country, adding that his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to youth development will help strengthen youth networking, cooperation, and development among Nigerians in Gambia .

The award-winning Gambia youth leader said: “As Youth Ambassador, Onokurhefe will inspire and motivate young people to become active participants in shaping their interests and development.”

Responding to heart-warming development, Onokurhefe expressed his gratitude to Amb. Collins Idahosa and the NYCN for the opportunity to serve.

He outlined his vision for creating a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and empowerment among young Nigerians.

He also pledged to amplify the voices of young Nigerians, advocating for policies and initiatives that address the unique challenges they face.

Onokurhefe, an Engineer based in Benin and the Gambia, urged his fellow Nigerian youths to remain committed to their dreams, strive for excellence, and never give up on their aspirations.

He emphasized that his appointment was not just a recognition of his own efforts, but a testament to the boundless potential that lies within each and every young Nigerian.

He stated that he would ensure the voices of young Nigerians in Gambia are heard and that they are equipped with the resources and support needed to thrive.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Gambia Chapter has demonstrated its commitment to empowering young leaders, and my appointment is a shining example of this effort”, he added.

Akpojotor Abiola Onokurhefe is from Ughelli south and Udu local government areas of Delta State. Until his appointment, he has supervised several construction projects on different sites across Nigeria where he gave a good account of himself as a delightful and competent civil engineer committed to reliable service delivery in Nigeria.