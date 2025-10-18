NYC unveils plans to close digital tech gap, generate jobs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has unveiled plans to close the digital technology gap, generate job opportunities, and enhance youth engagement in governance.

This is as the newly elected President, Annum Jethro said under his leadership, he is focusing on empowering young Nigerians and set to transform Nigeria’s youth landscape.

During a recent courtesy visit to Olalekan Smart, CEO of Youth and Job in Abuja, Jethro emphasized the vital link between leadership and mentorship.

He stated, “Leadership and mentorship go hand in hand. We as young people have decided to also participate actively in the political space.”

This pledge underscores NYC’s dedication to youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and job creation.

The outgoing NYC President, Blessing Akinsolutu, led a delegation of incoming executives to personally thank Smart for his mentorship and support throughout the recent transition.

Akinsolutu remarked, “Before meeting any government officials, we felt it important to first express our gratitude for your unwavering support and guidance.”

The NYC’s commitment to promoting digital skills and youth development is both timely and essential. By partnering with key stakeholders, the organization aims to equip young Nigerians with the skills needed to secure jobs, especially in the growing digital economy, while fostering active participation in national development.

Jethro’s tenure has been lauded for launching innovative initiatives designed to prepare youth for the future through collaboration with government entities and the private sector.

To tackle the digital skills gap, NYC plans to introduce an assessment program that will offer training for remote and tech-based jobs, empowering young people to earn sustainable livelihoods.

This initiative promises to positively impact many Nigerian youths by preparing them for the demands of the modern economy.Under Jethro’s leadership, NYC seeks to be a unifying platform for young voices, advocating for their interests and encouraging active engagement in nation-building.

Through strategic partnerships, the organization is committed to developing forward-thinking programs that provide relevant skills and opportunities for youth.

As the NYC embarks on this new journey, its focus on unity, governance, and mentorship is expected to drive significant progress for Nigerian youth.

With digital empowerment projects underway, the future is promising. The leadership has expressed deep appreciation for Smart’s mentorship and looks forward to his continued support in the years ahead.