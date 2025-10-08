NYC President advocates merit-based recruitment, hails Fire Service Comptroller

The President of the Nigerian Youth Council (NYC), Comrade Jethro Annum, has called for a merit-based recruitment process in the Federal Fire Service to ensure equal opportunities for all eligible Nigerian youths, irrespective of their social or political affiliations.

Comrade Annum made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Fire Service, Mr. Olumode Samuel Adeyemi, in his office yesterday. The NYC President, who recently emerged as leader of the apex youth body, said his administration is focused on empowering young people and addressing unemployment and underemployment through strategic engagements with key stakeholders.

In his remarks, Comrade Annum appreciated the Comptroller General for granting audience to the NYC delegation, noting that the Council remains committed to promoting policies that enhance youth productivity and participation in national development.

He also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms, describing them as “bold, daring, and unprecedented,” particularly in stabilizing the foreign exchange market, promoting clean energy, reducing food inflation, and improving the nation’s monetary outlook.

“These policies are already yielding positive multiplier effects on the economy and on Nigerian youth. They have inspired renewed hope and reaffirmed the President’s commitment to uplifting the fortunes of the Nigerian people,” Annum said.

Commending Mr. Adeyemi’s professionalism and leadership, the NYC President stated that the Federal Fire Service has increasingly become a model institution attracting young Nigerians. He further urged the Federal Government to strengthen firefighting capacity at the grassroots by providing modern firefighting vehicles across all 774 local government areas to mitigate losses from fire incidents.

“The ongoing recruitment exercise is a testament to the Service’s growing credibility and the interest it commands among Nigerian youth. Your story, Sir, is one of dedication, hard work, and service — a true reflection of the Renewed Hope agenda,” he added.

Comrade Annum also reaffirmed the Council’s readiness to partner with the Fire Service in advocating for the repeal of the old Fire Service Act and the enactment of a new law that aligns with global best practices and the aspirations of Nigerians.

In his response, Comptroller General Olumode Samuel Adeyemi thanked the NYC leadership for its confidence in the Fire Service and pledged to deepen collaboration with youth organizations to promote inclusion and empowerment both within the Service and beyond.