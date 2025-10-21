NYC lauds APC National Chairman for launching Renewed Hope Scale-Up Grant in Plateau

The National Youth Congress (NYC) has commended the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for launching the Renewed Hope Scale-Up Grant—a youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development initiative in Plateau State.

The program, designed for residents aged 18 to 45, provides grants of ₦1 million, ₦500,000, and ₦250,000, along with start-up packs, mentorship, access to markets, networks, and cooperatives.

In a statement signed by its President, Engr. Jethro Annum, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the NYC described the initiative as a “bold and visionary step” toward youth empowerment and inclusive economic growth. The group also urged other stakeholders—both elected officials and appointees—to emulate Prof. Yilwatda’s example.

The Congress expressed readiness to collaborate with Prof. Yilwatda and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to expand the program to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), noting that such partnerships would “strengthen the spirit of enterprise and productivity among Nigeria’s vibrant youth population.”

According to the NYC, “This forward-thinking program, designed to provide financial support and mentorship to young entrepreneurs, represents a major step in advancing youth inclusion, job creation, and economic participation. It aligns perfectly with the NYC’s vision centered on job creation, access to finance, and enterprise development for young Nigerians.”

The group further hailed Prof. Yilwatda’s “youth-centered leadership,” describing it as a demonstration of his commitment to bridging the generational gap in governance and promoting economic empowerment.

“We call on other political parties, the private sector, and leaders nationwide to emulate this example by establishing similar programs that bridge the financing gap faced by millions of young Nigerians,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its dedication to supporting initiatives that “empower youth, foster innovation, and drive sustainable national growth,” the NYC expressed gratitude to Prof. Yilwatda, describing him as “a youth-friendly leader who continues to stand as a bridge between the old and the young, creating opportunities for others to rise.”

The NYC has remained consistent in championing youth empowerment programs aimed at tackling unemployment and underemployment through strategic partnerships and innovative policy engagement.