NWC’s dissolution of Enugu APC timely, says Ugwuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. George Ugwuja, has described the dissolution of the party’s Enugu State Working Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) as a timely step towards resolving internal divisions and restoring order within the party in the state.

In a statement signed by Ugwuja, a member of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, he expressed support for the NWC’s decision and welcomed the appointment of Dr Ben Nwoye and Barr Eugene Odo as Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary, respectively.

Ugwuja said the decision reflected the NWC’s intention to strengthen the party’s internal structure and promote inclusiveness in Enugu State.

He noted that both appointees were founding members of the APC who had played key roles in its early development.

“The decision by the NWC is a step in the right direction to ensure cohesion and effective leadership in the Enugu chapter of the APC. Dr Nwoye and Barr Odo have longstanding experience and knowledge of the party’s structures,” Ugwuja said.

He recalled that during the 2019 general elections, he worked with both men to expand the APC’s presence in the state and that the effort was later weakened by internal disagreements within the dissolved leadership.

“We worked together to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 polls, but subsequent divisions affected the progress that had been made,” he said.

Ugwuja described the NWC’s decision as an opportunity to rebuild trust among party members and improve coordination ahead of future elections.

He also called for constructive engagement between the Enugu State Government and the APC, saying collaboration between the state and federal levels could help attract more development projects to the state.

“The change in leadership provides a platform for renewed cooperation aimed at promoting good governance in Enugu State,” he said.

Ugwuja further encouraged younger members and professionals in the state to participate more actively in party activities, describing the new leadership as open to inclusion and dialogue.

He commended the NWC for taking what he described as a necessary step to restore stability and focus within the party’s Enugu chapter.