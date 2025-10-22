Nwabali’s Chippa United part ways with fourth coach in three months

Luc Eymael

Chippa United, the South African Premiership club where Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali plies his trade, has parted ways with yet another coach – its fourth managerial exit in just three months.

Belgian tactician Luc Eymael resigned from his position on Wednesday, marking the latest chapter in the club’s turbulent start to the 2025 season. Eymael, who has managed teams across 11 African countries, was appointed at the end of August but endured a difficult tenure, winning only one of seven matches across league and cup competitions. His stint began with a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Eymael’s departure follows a chaotic series of coaching changes. The season began with Sinethemba Badela, who was dismissed after just two matches. His successors, Musa Nyatama and Morgan Mammila, each lasted a single game before being shown the door.

In a brief statement signed by Sporting Director, Sinesipho Mali announcing Eymael’s exit, the club confirmed that Vusumuzi Vilakazi will return for a second spell as head coach as Chippa United battles to turn its fortunes around.

It reads, “Chippa United FC confirms a mutual separation with Head Coach Luc Eymael. We thank him for his professionalism and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We are pleased to welcome back Kanu Vilakazi as the new Head Coach. Familiar with our Club’s values and ambitions, he is well-placed to lead us forward in the Betway Premiership League. To our loyal supporters — thank you for your belief and encouragement. We promise to bounce back stronger as the Chilli Boys.”

Founded in 2010 by businessman Siviwe Mpengesi, Chippa United’s short but dramatic history has been defined by frequent managerial changes. Mpengesi, who made his fortune in the trolley retrieval business, has become known for his quick decisions on coaching appointments, often resulting in instability that has seen the club repeatedly flirt with relegation.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the South African Premiership table, Chippa United faces an uphill task to recover form and stability in the coming weeks.