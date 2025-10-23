Nurses backbone of health sector, experts urge Govt to invest more in workforce

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For decades, nurses across Nigeria have remained the backbone of the nation’s healthcare system — the first to arrive when lives hang in the balance and the last to leave when hope is restored. Yet, despite their indispensable role, many continue to face poor remuneration, inadequate facilities, and limited recognition.

It was against this backdrop that the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) converged at Arewa House, Kaduna, for the 2025 International Nurses Week and Scientific Conference themed “Our Nurses, Our Future: Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Emmanuel Anyebe of the Department of Nursing Sciences, University of Ilorin, described nurses as “indispensable” to achieving quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He stressed that investing in nurses’ education, welfare, and leadership development remained the surest path to rebuilding the nation’s struggling health system.

“The nursing profession in Nigeria is not just expanding — it’s exploding,” Anyebe said. “We receive an overwhelming number of applications every year. People have come to realise that nursing is far more sophisticated than they once thought.”

However, he lamented that the ongoing Japa syndrome — the mass migration of skilled professionals abroad — was draining Nigeria’s healthcare capacity. He attributed the trend to poor working conditions and lack of incentives for nurses at home.

“We produce highly trained nurses, but we can’t retain them,” he said. “Stronger economies are taking away the workforce built by a weaker economy. Unless we fix the conditions that drive them out, the exodus will continue.”

He further argued that nurses were not only caregivers but also potential leaders, noting that Nigeria now boasts over 50 professors of nursing capable of heading health institutions.

“Government must address fair wages, career progression, workplace safety, and reward systems. These are vital steps to stop the brain drain,” he added.

Presiding over the event, Kaduna State Head of Service, Mrs. Jummai Bako, paid glowing tribute to nurses and midwives for their dedication to saving lives, often in extremely difficult circumstances.

“Without nurses, efforts to improve healthcare access and reduce maternal and infant mortality would be severely hampered,” she said. “The call to care for nurses is a call to action — those who care for others must themselves be cared for.”

Bako reaffirmed the Kaduna State Government’s commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of health workers through reforms that promote fairness in promotion, ensure workplace safety, and create opportunities for career development.

For Comrade Ishaku Yakubu, Chairman of NANNM Kaduna State Chapter, the conversation goes beyond welfare. He urged Governor Uba Sani to consider appointing a nurse as Commissioner or Special Adviser, arguing that nurses possess the administrative skills to drive reforms.

“When hospitals were under the supervision of nurses, they were better managed,” he said.

Yakubu commended the state government for approving the 2024 CONHESS salary structure, which he said has lifted Kaduna from being one of the lowest-paying states to nearly at par with federal institutions.

“We now compete favourably with other states and even some federal establishments,” he noted.

He, however, called on the government to complete ongoing renovations of health facilities, provide perimeter fencing, and strengthen hospital security.

“A safe work environment means better patient care,” Yakubu stressed.

As the conference drew to a close, one message resonated among participants: to build a stronger and more resilient health system, Nigeria must first care for its caregivers — the nurses.