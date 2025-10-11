NUPRC blames PENGASSAN strike for 3% drop in oil production

FILE IMAGE

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria’s crude oil production fell by three per cent in September 2025 to 1.58 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.63 million bpd recorded in August, according to data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Saturday.

The Commission attributed the decline to the three-day strike action embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) towards the end of September.

NUPRC’s report showed that average daily crude oil output (excluding condensates) dropped to 1.39 million bpd in September, below both the 1.5 million bpd quota allocated to Nigeria by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the 1.43 million bpd achieved in August.

The Commission, in a statement by its Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, said, “The 1.581 million barrels per day average production in September comprises 1.39 million bopd of crude oil and 191,373 bopd of condensate.”

The NUPRC attributed the development to the three-day industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which resulted in the shutdown of some production and export facilities.

The Commission also noted that two strategic facilities had scheduled turnaround maintenance, which led to a reduction in overall production.

“In September, the industry recorded total crude oil and condensate production of 47.43 million barrels, which reflects a modest 1.61% year-on-year increase in average daily crude oil and condensate production year on year.

“This is a slight improvement over the 1.55 million bopd recorded in the same month of 2024, an uptick that suggests incremental progress.

“However, when measured on a month-on-month basis, crude oil and condensate production slightly dropped by 3.09% in September 2025, compared to the 1.63 million bopd recorded in August 2025.

“Despite the glitches experienced during the period, average crude oil production in September stood at 93% of the OPEC quota of 1.5 million bopd.”

The Commission added, “During the review month, peak combined crude oil and condensate production hit 1.81 million bopd, while the lowest was 1.35 million bopd.

“Analysis of production by the top eight streams shows Forcados Blend accounted for 15.86% of total production, while Bonny Light accounted for 13.31% of September production.

“QUA IBOE was third, accounting for 9.88%; ESCRAVOS Light contributed 8.96%, while BONGA Crude delivered 6.83% of production in the review month.

“AGBAMI Condensate accounted for 4.94%; ERHA Crude accounted for 4.55%, while Amenam Blend accounted for 4.2% of production.”