NUPENG describes Aremu as irreplaceable pillar of workers’ liberation

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has expressed profound grief over the death of Abiodun Aremu, describing him as a fearless revolutionary and an irreplaceable pillar of the Nigerian working class.



In a statement by the President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively on Monday, NUPENG said the entire labour movement in Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the tragic passing of Aremu, who died on Sunday, October 12, in a hit-and-run accident in Ifo, Ogun State.



According to the union : “The leadership and entire membership of NUPENG express profound grief and a deep sense of monumental loss following the transition of one of Nigeria’s finest revolutionaries and internationalists, Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu, who joined the pantheon of revolutionary ancestors on Sunday, 12th October 2025.”



The union described Aremu as not just a leader, but the “very conscience of the struggle,” whose life embodied unwavering commitment to the emancipation of the working class and the oppressed across the world.



“Our hearts are heavy, and the entire Labour Movement in Nigeria stands still, shrouded in sorrow. Comrade Aremu was not just a leader; he was the very conscience of the struggle, an inimitable force whose life was a testament to unwavering commitment to the emancipation of the working class and the oppressed globally,” the statement read.



NUPENG further recalled Aremu’s visionary leadership and his instrumental role in building enduring structures that strengthened collaboration and unity within the labour movement, citing his contributions to the formation of the Labour and Civil Society Coalition (LASCO) and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation.



“The establishment of LASCO and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation stands as a permanent monument to his strategic mind and his unshakeable belief in unity as the bedrock of power for the masses,” NUPENG said.



The union also celebrated Aremu’s commitment to ideological education through the Amilcar Cabral Ideological School (ACIS-M), which he founded to educate and inspire a new generation of young revolutionaries.



“Beyond the structures, Comrade Aremu built people. With foresight and passion, he nurtured the Amilcar Cabral Ideological School to conscientize the youths, provide them with praxis, and mould them into the revolutionary torchbearers of tomorrow. His life was a school, and his words a curriculum for liberation,” the statement added.



NUPENG also highlighted Aremu’s outstanding contributions to international solidarity, recalling his roles as Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara and the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, as well as his recognition by the Cuban Government through the Friendship Medal.



“The prestigious Friendship Medal awarded to him by the Cuban Government stands as a global testament to his outstanding internationalism, a virtue so rare and so noble,” the statement said.



The union concluded by paying emotional tribute to Aremu’s indomitable spirit and unbroken legacy, noting that though his voice may be silent, his ideals will continue to inspire generations of workers.

“Today, the silence left by his voice is deafening. Yet, in this valley of tears, we still hear his clarion call echo: ‘Forward Ever, Backward Never!’