NULGE passes vote of confidence on the executive chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA

By Emma Nnadozie

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Uzo-Uwani Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, endorsing him for a second tenure in office.

According to NULGE, the decision followed a critical assessment of Barr. Ezugwu’s administration, which it described as people-oriented and effective in tackling pressing challenges facing the council.

The union noted that before his emergence, insecurity had overwhelmed Uzo-Uwani, leaving residents in fear and hopelessness. However, with his leadership, the local security architecture under the “Neighborhood” initiative was strengthened, restoring peace and hope to the area.

NULGE further commended Barr. Ezugwu for being the most labour-friendly council chairman in Enugu State, particularly for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and imprests, as well as his support for capacity-building workshops for principal council officers.

In recognition of these achievements, the union declared its full support for his re-election.

“We are with him come rain, come sun. Aluta continua, victoria acerta,” Dr. Okagu Festus Ifeanyi, NULGE Chairman, Uzo-Uwani LGA, affirmed.