NUGA 2025: Sports can heal Plateau, unite Nigeria — Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that sports can serve as an important instrument for rebuilding peace in Plateau State and strengthening national unity.

He stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the University of Jos, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, during a visit to discuss collaboration ahead of the 27th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) scheduled to hold in Jos, Plateau State.

Atiku said the partnership being sought by the University reflects areas of shared concern, particularly education and youth development through sports.

“This partnership, they seek, is in areas of my passion; education and youth development through sports,” he said.

He noted that his experience as founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) had shown that sports can be a useful tool for peacebuilding and social development.

“As founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), I can relate to the importance of sports as a key tool in peace building and youth development,” Atiku added.

Professor Ishaya, accompanied by a team of consultants preparing for the Games, said the choice of Jos as host city was significant at a time when efforts are being made to promote reconciliation, boost local enterprise and engage young people constructively.

Atiku was named one of the Patrons of Jos 2025 NUGA during the visit. He acknowledged the recognition and expressed support for the University’s plans to host the event.

“I am happy they found me worthy of this partnership to the extent of decorating me as one of the Patrons of Jos 2025 NUGA, and I assured them of my support,” he said.

The Jos 2025 Games are expected to attract student-athletes from universities across the country.