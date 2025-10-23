NUGA 2025: APC chairman drums support for Tinubu’s youth agenda

*says varsity games in Jos will be historic

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has thrown his weight behind the forthcoming 2025 Nigeria University Games (NUGA), describing it as a major platform to advance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s youth empowerment agenda.

Dr Yilwatda stated this during a strategic meeting in Abuja with the Chairman of Royal CBS Group, Chief Khalifah Onu, where discussions focused on government and private sector collaboration to ensure the NUGA Games at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) become one of the most successful in the competition’s history.

He said the games align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision to engage the youth, foster unity and discover emerging sports talents across the country.

“The 2025 NUGA Games are not just about competition; they are about national renewal through youth energy and excellence. The APC-led government will give its full support as part of the President’s commitment to empower young Nigerians and promote unity through sports,” Dr Yilwatda said.

He described sports as a tool for national integration and leadership development, expressing confidence that this year’s event would be historic and record-breaking.

“We are determined to make NUGA 2025 one of the most successful games ever held in Nigeria. Our youths remain central to the Renewed Hope vision, and through platforms like NUGA, we will continue to invest in their potential,” he added.

In his remarks, Chief Khalifah Onu, Chairman of Royal CBS Group, hailed Dr Yilwatda’s leadership and pledged strong private sector support for the games.

“The event will attract major investments and showcase the best of Nigeria’s youthful talent to the world,” he said.

The 2025 NUGA Games, to be hosted by the University of Jos, are expected to attract thousands of student-athletes from universities nationwide in various sporting disciplines aimed at promoting excellence, unity and youth development.