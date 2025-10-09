NTC applauds CAC for suspending NYCN board, establishment of interim c’ttee

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE National Transition Committee, NTC, of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has commended the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, for its decisive action in suspending the NYCN Board of Trustees and appointing an Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The NTC said the move has been warmly received by NYCN members, who were said to have long endured crises and governance challenges stemming from the council’s problematic constitution.

NTC in a statement on Thursday issued by its Chairman, Gbenga Adedamola and Secretary, Yahaya Baba, highlighted that the “NYCN has faced persistent issues, including manipulation, malpractice, misrepresentation, and misinformation by certain Board of Trustees members.

“These problems have fueled prolonged litigation, internal conflicts, and leadership factions across all levels of the organization.”

They further stated that the suspension of the board and the creation of the IMC are seen as critical steps toward resolving these longstanding issues and restoring stability and credibility to the NYCN.

The NTC expressed deep appreciation for the CAC’s “timely intervention,” which it said is expected to pave the way for meaningful reforms and effective governance within the council.

The CAC’s decision followed its withdrawal of the NYCN’s registration certificate, citing ongoing leadership disputes and governance violations spanning over 18 years.

In a letter to the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the CAC invoked Sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 after a thorough investigation into the council’s affairs.

Effective October 6, 2025, the IMC was established to manage the NYCN’s operations for one year.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has endorsed the CAC’s actions, emphasizing that the intervention aims to restore unity, legitimacy, and institutional integrity to the NYCN.

The Ministry called on stakeholders, youth organizations, and partners to support the IMC during this restructuring period.

NTC said the development aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, promoting a stable, credible, and inclusive youth governance framework.

The IMC is tasked with addressing the council’s challenges and ensuring compliance with statutory governance standards, positioning the NYCN to effectively serve the interests of Nigerian youths.