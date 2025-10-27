NSTIF boss, Faleye, bags NANS Outstanding Mentorship Award

By Adesina Wahab

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Trust Insurance Fund (NSTIF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has been honoured with the Outstanding Mentorship Award by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

The award is in recognition of the pivotal role he played in the organisation of the NANS Student Mentorship Summit held recently.

Commending Faleye on the award, the National Public Relations Officer, NANS, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, said Faleye’s remarkable contributions to youth development, leadership, and national service were worthy of recognition.

“This prestigious honour reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and mentorship. As a young and visionary leader, he has continued to distinguish himself through tireless efforts in championing social security awareness and sensitization campaigns across the country. His passion for youth inclusion, empowerment, and active participation in nation-building remains both inspiring and commendable.

“NANS also wishes to express profound appreciation to the MD/CEO for his immense support towards the success of the Students Mentorship Summit. His encouragement, partnership, and contributions played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success, providing students and young professionals with a platform to learn, network, and be inspired to pursue leadership excellence.

“We celebrate his dedication to public service, his mentorship of young Nigerians, and his continuous efforts to foster a more inclusive and socially secure society. His achievements stand as a shining example of what visionary, youth-driven leadership can accomplish in the service of our nation.

“Once again, the National Association of Nigerian Students congratulates and appreciates Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, MD/CEO of NSTIF, for his outstanding mentorship, impactful leadership, and invaluable support toward youth development and national progress.”