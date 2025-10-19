NSITF takes social security campaign to Anambra’s industrial hub

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

•Targets informal sector workers in Nnewi to expand ECS coverage

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has extended its sensitisation campaign on the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, to Nnewi, Anambra State’s industrial hub, in a renewed drive to bring workers in the informal sector under the national social security net.

The campaign, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSITF, Olúwaceun Faleye, featured a one-day sensitisation workshop for stakeholders drawn from across the state’s informal economy.

In attendance were representatives of Governor Charles Soludo, members of the National Assembly, trade association leaders, and key business stakeholders, including Peter Uzokwe(Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency) and Peter Aniekwe (Anambra East/West Federal Constituency).

Speaking on the theme “Extending the Employees’ Compensation Scheme to the Informal Economy,”Barrister Faleye highlighted the crucial role of informal sector workers, who account for nearly 80 percent of Nigeria’s workforce.

“Across Nigeria, nearly 80 percent of our workforce is engaged in the informal sector, which contributes immensely to national productivity. Yet, millions of these workers lack any form of social protection. If a trader gets injured or an Okada rider suffers an accident who supports him or her? For too long, the answer has been no one,” Faleye said.

He explained that the ECS was designed to provide protection, support, and compensationfor workers and their dependants in cases of work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities, or deaths.

“Social protection should not be for office workers alone. It is for every worker—traders, artisans, transporters, and small business owners. This campaign is about ensuring no worker is left behind,” the NSITF boss added.

In his goodwill message, Peter Uzokwecommended the NSITF for taking the initiative to the grassroots and called for increased funding to strengthen the Fund’s operations. He urged workers in the informal sector to embrace the ECS for their own security and stability.

Similarly, Aniekwe lauded Barrister Faleye’s commitment to repositioning the Fund, describing the ECS as “a lifeline for millions of hardworking Nigerians.”

Other speakers, including Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, Executive Director of Operations (represented by Dr. Emeka Offor, Regional Manager, Enugu), and Mrs. Nkiru Ogunnaike, General Manager, Claims and Compensation, stressed the need to extend universal social protection to informal workers to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Informal Economy, Mrs. Chikamadu Onyewuchi, noted that the campaign aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda of economic inclusiveness through social insurance.

The sensitisation exercise is part of NSITF’s nationwide drive to deepen public understanding of the ECS and encourage voluntary participation by workers outside the formal sector.