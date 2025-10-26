NSITF inaugurates strategic inter-agency coordination c’ttee

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has inaugurated a Strategic Inter-Agency Coordination Committee to capitalize on the progress made through its ongoing stakeholder consultations and engagements, aiming to reposition the Fund more effectively.

The committee was inaurated at the Fund’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, weekend, by the Executive Director of Administration, Barr. Samaila Abdu, who represented the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barr. Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye.

He explained that the committee’s primary mandate is to coordinate and drive the MD/CE’s transformative agenda by ensuring structured follow-up on stakeholders’ visits and engagements.

Barrister Abdu highlighted that inter-agency visits and stakeholder engagements are key components of management’s efforts to promote the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, expand the Fund’s outreach, and strengthen collaboration with partners.

He described the committee as a standing entity and expressed confidence that it would play a crucial role in achieving the bold and visionary goals set by the MD/CE upon assuming office.

Members of the committee were carefully selected for their impeccable reputations, professional expertise, dedication, and high moral standards, said Barrister Abdu, who expressed confidence in their ability to fulfill their mandate.

Chaired by Mr. Abdul-Lateef Musa, General Manager Compliance, the committee includes eight other members: Dr. Dayo Alao (Technical Adviser to the MD/CE), Frances Nwachukwu, Olakunle Olasaru, Dr. Augusta Ehigalua, Dr. Emmanuel Ulayi, Dorothy Igbole, Blessing Ogechi, and Baba Hussain Bala.

The committee’s terms of reference, outlined by the Executive Director, include documenting outcomes and decisions from all inter-agency engagements; developing action plans with timelines and assigned responsibilities; liaising with partner organizations to maintain momentum and track progress; monitoring implementation and reporting challenges to Executive Management; providing periodic progress reports to the MD/CE; and evaluating the impact of engagements with recommendations for improvement.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Chairman Abdul-Lateef Musa expressed gratitude to NSITF’s management for the opportunity to contribute to the Fund’s growth. He assured that the committee would not disappoint, stressing that its members were thoughtfully chosen for this important assignment.