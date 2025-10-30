NSITF empowers injured beneficiaries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has rehabilitated and empowered fifty-seven beneficiaries of its Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, with start-up kits and work tools.

NSITF Managing Director Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, who was represented by the General Manager, Claims and Compensation, Mrs. Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, reiterated the Fund’s commitment to its mandate of improving workers’ welfare in the country.

During a presentation at the NSITF Abuja corporate headquarters, Ede-Ogunnaike noted that vocational rehabilitation—encompassing reorientation, vocational training, and empowerment of disabled workers—is a core statutory obligation of NSITF as defined by the Employees Compensation Act (2010).

Beneficiaries Philip Anjor Terwase, Daniel Onah Imale, and Nanbur Ezekiel, who were trained in furniture making, auto diagnosis, and POS operation respectively, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reclaim their livelihoods and contribute to society without being a burden.

NSITF operates the ECS under the Employees Compensation Act, where employers contribute one percent of employees’ salaries as a premium.

The Fund provides fair compensation, benefits, rehabilitation, and support in instances of work-related injuries, disabilities, diseases, and deaths.