NSITF boss bags ISPON excellency leadership award

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — MANAGING Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSIT), Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has been conferred with the Excellence Leadership Award by the leadership of the Institute of Safety Practitioners of Nigeria, ISPON.

The Award ceremony was a side event of the Institute’s Annual Professional Development Conference/Exhibition and AGM taking place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Faleye dedicated it to the staff and management of NSITF, saying the award was a “recognition for NSITF and our commitment to safety.”

The MD stated further that the award would further “spur us to do more to champion safe work conditions.”

In his goodwill address, Faleye lauded the theme of the conference, “Safer Nigeria 2025: Leveraging AI and Digitalization for Enhanced Occupational Safety and Health” describing it as timely and visionary.

According to him: “the cost of workplace accidents is measured not just in naira and kobo, but in human dignity, productivity, and national development.

“Each injury, each fatality, is a story of a family disrupted, a dream deffered, and a future interrupted.”

The NSITF MD went on to strike a nexus between advancement of occupational safety and health and the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, operated by the Fund.

He posited that “work is changing faster than ever before, with artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and digital platforms reshaping industries,” enumerating new challenges and risks emerging from such innovations to include cyber risks, human-machine interface accidents, and psychosocial stresses of digital work.

Faleye stressed the urgency of leveraging artificial intelligence and Digitalization for safety of Nigerian workers.

The conference was attended by the leadership and members of ISPON, Members of the National Assembly, captains of industry, and other stakeholders from the private and public sectors.