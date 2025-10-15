NSE partners WGDO on Green Design in China

…becomes recommending partner on green design engineers’ initiative

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has officially partnered with the World Green Design Organisation (WGDO), in a momentous collaboration at the World Green Design Conference, held at the China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.

The conference, themed “A New Path to Build Sustainable Engineering,” brought together engineers, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world to chart a course toward more sustainable, resilient, and green infrastructure solutions globally. This partnership is part of the sideline participation of the NSE delegation at the ongoing 2025 Global Engineering Congress and General Assembly of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), in China.

In her speech at the event, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, highlighted the importance of sustainability in Engineering practices.

She called for collaboration on projects that address low-carbon buildings, resilient infrastructure, sustainable transport, and climate-smart water systems in Nigeria’s rapidly urbanizing regions. “I pledge that the Nigerian Society of Engineers in collaboration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), will establish a Green Design Task Force,” she said, committing to updating professional standards, training engineers, and collaborating on demonstrator projects.

During the conference, NSE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with WGDO, solidifying both parties’ commitment to advancing green design principles.

NSE was also named a recommending partner for the Green Design Engineers initiative, enhancing its role in promoting sustainable Engineering on the global stage.

The conference’s highlight was the Shanghai Declaration on Green Design Development, followed by the release of a white paper on creating global sustainable and healthy living environments, and updates on progress in developing international green design standards.

The event also featured presentations from prominent figures, including the President of WGDO, Mr. Wang Jinnan, and served as a platform for sharing knowledge and global collaboration on sustainable design.

A key moment of the conference was the presentation of the Green Leaf Mark and Green Design International Award, recognizing leaders in green design engineering. In a notable achievement, 18 distinguished members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers were awarded the prestigious Senior Green Design Engineer certification for their exceptional contributions to sustainable Engineering.

These members, who were rigorously evaluated based on their area of expertise, received the recognition for their outstanding work in various Engineering disciplines.

Their applications, which were submitted through NSE’s recommendation, were carefully scrutinized and endorsed for their commitment to sustainable and green design practices.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers is committed to advancing sustainable development and green design practices in collaboration with the World Green Design Organisation.

This partnership marks a significant step in driving the future of sustainable Engineering globally.