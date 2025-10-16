NSCDC foils kidnap attempt in Lafia, neutralizes 2, arrests others

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A daring kidnap attempt on a Nigerian Customs Service officer and his wife in Lafia, Nasarawa State, was on Thursday foiled by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, who killed two members of the gang, arrested two others and recovered arms and ammunition.

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) stormed the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road in Lafia metropolis following intelligence of a planned abduction, engaging the armed gang in a fierce five-hour shootout.

In a statement, National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, CSC Afolabi Babawale, said the kidnappers were overpowered by the superior firepower of its operatives.

He said; “The CG’s Special Intelligence Squad engaged the kidnappers and subdued them due to superior and intense firing power which resulted in the arrest of two kidnappers. The other two were neutralised while one escaped with severe injuries and made away with an AK-47 rifle”.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hassan Ibrahim, 23, from Azare Local Government in Bauchi State and Ibrahim Hudu, 30, a Fulani man. Those killed during the operation were named as Mata, a driver, and Yahaya Abubakar.

Recovered from the gang were one AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 40 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five different mobile phones, two knives, charms, and ₦7,500 cash.

Commandant A.S. Dandaura, head of the CG’s SIS, who described the operation as a major breakthrough, said; “In a 5-hour intelligence-based coordinated operation, my men alongside the Nasarawa State Commandant foiled a kidnap attempt on two residents of the Bukan-Ari area along Kurikyo Road in Lafia metropolis”.

He added that those arrested have already confessed to their involvement in previous kidnappings.

“The suspects are cooperating in the ongoing investigation. Efforts are on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspect and other members of the syndicate,” Dandaura noted.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, reiterated his zero tolerance for crime, staying that the Corps will fight, head-on, any group or syndicate terrorizing the peace of innocent citizens.

“Our commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Nigeria is unwavering,” he said.

The Corps urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in their communities to security agencies.