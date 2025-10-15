NRMG marks first reputation day, seeks national image renewal

By Tunde Oso

The Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) on Wednesday marked the inaugural Nigeria Reputation Day, a symbolic initiative aimed at rebuilding the nation’s image and inspiring a culture of integrity, accountability, and pride among citizens.

With the theme “Better Nigeria, Better Reputation,” the event seeks to reposition the country’s image by encouraging Nigerians at home and abroad to uphold positive values in their daily lives.

In a statement commemorating the occasion, NRMG noted that a nation’s greatness is not measured by its wealth but by the values its people uphold, quoting the late literary icon Chinua Achebe.

“Our reputation is not merely perception; it is power,” the group said. “It determines how the world receives us, how investors trust our markets, how our youth are treated abroad, and how proudly our children identify with their homeland.”

According to NRMG, the foundation for national reputation rests on five key pillars — Consistency, Transparency, Responsibility, Respect, and Excellence — which will guide collective efforts to rebuild trust and strengthen Nigeria’s image globally.

The group emphasized that each citizen’s actions contribute to how the country is perceived, calling for a deliberate commitment to integrity.

“On this first Nigeria Reputation Day, we call on every Nigerian to take up the challenge, commit one act of integrity, live it daily, inspire others to do the same, and carry Nigeria’s name with honour,” the statement added.

The M-Factor: Nigeria’s Cultural Power

Highlighting Nigeria’s growing global influence through its creative industries, NRMG identified what it termed “The M-Factor” — the country’s soft power assets: Music, Movies, Media, Minds, and Fashion.

“When the M-Factor aligns with integrity, Nigeria becomes unstoppable,” the group stated, urging stakeholders in the creative sector to use their platforms to amplify messages of dignity, truth, and national pride.

Going forward, October 15 will be marked annually as Nigeria Reputation Day. The NRMG said the day will serve as a reminder that reputation is built not by headlines alone but through the quiet, consistent actions of millions of Nigerians choosing what is right.

“Together, we can build a nation that commands respect, attracts opportunity, and reflects the greatness that lies within us all,” the statement read.

NRMG is a private sector–led initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), mandated to drive advocacy, research, and behavioural reorientation towards restoring Nigeria’s reputation and strengthening national character.