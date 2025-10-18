NPA blocks truck access to Lagos Ports amid congestion crisis

FILE IMAGE

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has suspended the movement of all trucks from designated pre-gate areas into the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) pending the clearance of the current backlog of cargoes at the terminals.

In a notice to stakeholders, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), through its technical partner, Transit Truck Parks Limited (TTP), explained that the move was aimed at easing congestion along the port access routes. The NPA added that the operational restriction is a temporary measure and that the pre-gates will be reopened once the terminals have sufficient space to accommodate additional trucks.

Part of the statement reads, “The Nigerian Ports Authority has directed a temporary hold on the release of trucks from all pre-gates serving the Lagos Port Complex, LPC, until further notice.

“The measure is to facilitate the clearance of congestion along the port access route. Please note that this operational measure is temporary. The pre-gates will be reopened as soon as the terminals absorb all the trucks on the roads.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work with relevant authorities to restore normal operations. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Reacting to the development, Mr. Sani Mohammed, an official of Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), said congestion on the port access road had extended from Wharf Road to Ijora, causing severe gridlock across the entire Apapa area. He blamed the situation on terminal operators, whom he accused of working at a snail’s pace. Mohammed also noted that a broken-down truck along the route worsened the traffic, leaving container trucks and other vehicles stranded for hours.