Now, South-East stands tall in Nigeria’s scheme of things

By Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo

The sunshine states have taken over the South-East. Once seen as politically isolated, the South-East is now stepping boldly into the national arena, not as spectators, but as active architects of Nigeria’s future. This was the result of a deliberate, forward-thinking shift by key political leaders in the region, who, despite early criticism, strategically aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

What seemed like a risky gamble years ago has today proven to be a prescient move—one that is redefining the South-East’s role in national politics and repositioning it as a central force in the country’s power structure.

The efficacy of this long-term approach is now undeniable. It has transformed the South-East’s political standing into a central negotiating partner within the nation’s ruling party.

The defining moment in this political realignment came on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, when His Excellency, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, previously the last standing PDP governor in the South-East, executed a calculated defection to the ruling APC. While anticipated by many within his former party, his departure marks a significant blow to the PDP, a party that has struggled with internal divisions and leadership crises since 2015.

Now that the administrative capital and former bastion of PDP in the South-East have moved, there is a fresh and exciting wind blowing through Nigerian politics. If you look past the usual noise, what we are seeing is not just a simple change of party tags; it is the early shaping of a more unified political landscape. The recent move by prominent governors, including Governor Peter Mbah, to the APC is more than a political trend. It is a powerful signal of confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and a strategic opportunity that could benefit the entire nation, especially the South-East region.

2027 AND THE NEW FUTURE

For the people of the South-East, this shift promises more than symbolism, it holds the potential for long-overdue infrastructure, greater inclusion in federal appointments, and accelerated development.

Let’s talk about 2027. For any sitting President, the journey to a second term is built on two pillars: a record of verifiable performance and the strength of a broad-based political coalition. With the economy undergoing critical reforms that are already yielding positive results and critical infrastructure projects underway across the country, the political side of the equation is falling into place beautifully. Increased foreign direct investment, stable exchange rates, and progress on legacy projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway are early indicators of a government delivering on its promises.

This gale of defections is not a random event; it is a vote of confidence. When performing governors and their structures join the APC, they are making a calculated bet. They are aligning with a national vision, and a leader they believe will not only win in 2027, but will also lead the country to a more stable and prosperous future.

This creates a powerful sense of momentum. Politics, after all, is about addition. With each new state that joins the APC fold, the party’s national stature becomes stronger and more representative.

It transforms the APC from a party of certain regions into a true national vehicle, capable of carrying the renewed hopes of a diverse population. This greatly enhances President Tinubu’s chances, as it widens a pre-existing coalition that will be difficult to challenge. Like patches of fabric forming a national quilt, each new alliance strengthens the unity and resilience of Nigeria’s political future.

But, the most promising part of this new political reality is what it means for the South-East. For too long, there has been a feeling of disconnect between the region and the centre of federal power. That space is now closing. With three out of five South-East states now in the APC, as well as the cordial relationship the two other governors of Labour Party and APGA share with the President, the region is no longer on the fringes. It is at the heart of the nation’s ruling party.

For the first time in decades, decisions affecting the South-East are no longer made in absentia. The region is now a co-author of the national script. This is a game-changer. For the first time in a long while, the South-East has a strong, unified voice inside the engine room of political decisions. This is not about begging for a place at the table; it is about taking a reserved seat. This position of strength allows the region to negotiate effectively for its interests, whether it is for more federal infrastructure, greater investment, or a louder voice in national affairs. Key federal commitments—such as the completion of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, expansion of the Southeast rail corridor, rehabilitation of the Aba industrial hub, a seaport in the South-East, and revival of Enugu coal—are all now within closer reach due to this political alignment.

Most importantly, this new impetus positions the South-East perfectly for the ongoing national conversation about power rotation in 2027 and thereafter. The debate about which zone should produce the next president is a vital one for our national unity. By being a strong, integral part of the ruling party now, the South-East is building the necessary political capital and relationships. It puts the region in a prime position to legitimately and persuasively make its case when the time comes. They are not just asking; they are building the credentials to deserve it.

After years of political misalignment that cost the region key federal roles, this new posture could open the door to real influence. In essence, what we are witnessing is the early formation of a winning consensus. The defections, along with President Tinubu’s transformational leadership, are strengthening President Tinubu’s hand for 2027, giving him a national mandate to govern. Simultaneously, they are empowering the South-East by giving it a credible pathway to truly compete for the highest office in the land.

The political realignments we are witnessing are far more than mere defections; they are the foundational blocks being laid for a new political era. For the South-East, they mark a decisive end to years of political marginalization, strategically positioning the region, not as supplicants, but as essential stakeholders with the leverage to negotiate for its rightful place, including the presidency.

This is a far cry from the days when the region’s voice barely echoed in Abuja’s corridors. Today, it resonates loudly in the halls of power. This convergence of interests signals a dawn of pragmatic politics where national integration and regional ambition are no longer mutually exclusive, but are instead powerfully aligned for mutual success.

This is not a zero-sum game; it is a win-win. It is a sign of a maturing democracy where alignment with a national vision brings tangible benefits and opens doors that were once closed. The future looks bright, inclusive, and full of promise.

Rt. Hon. Onuigbo, a former federal lawmaker, writes from Abuja.