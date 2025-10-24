Northern Renaissance Network commends Tinubu over Gen. Wadi Shaibu’s appointment as Chief of army staff

The Northern Renaissance Network (NRN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Major General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), describing the decision as a bold and strategic step in the ongoing effort to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and reposition the Armed Forces for greater efficiency.

In a statement signed by its Spokesman, Agada Abuh Theophilus, ANIPR, the group described Maj. Gen. Shaibu as one of the Nigerian Army’s most accomplished and battle-tested officers, whose appointment reflects the President’s resolve to confront insecurity decisively and restore lasting peace across the country.

“Maj. Gen. Shaibu is a highly experienced and distinguished senior officer who has led multiple successful operations and possesses a deep understanding of the security challenges confronting our nation,” the statement read.

A graduate of the 41st Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Shaibu has built an exemplary career in the Nigerian Army Armour Corps, holding key command, operational, and staff appointments across the country.

Before his recent appointment, he had previously served as the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation Hadin Kai, where he provided strategic leadership in the counter-insurgency campaign against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

He also served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, and concurrently as Commander, Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, where he distinguished himself through operational excellence and frontline leadership.

Widely respected as a disciplined, professional, and results-driven officer, Maj. Gen. Shaibu is credited with implementing initiatives that boosted troop morale, improved operational efficiency, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration during his tenure in the North-East.

He has also championed reforms focused on training, discipline, and welfare introducing programs to enhance soldiers’ combat readiness while enforcing strict accountability and zero tolerance for indiscipline and substance abuse.

The Northern Renaissance Network urged the new COAS to sustain his legacy of excellence and patriotism, while making Nigeria proud by continuing to serve with dedication and distinction. The group further expressed confidence that his leadership will consolidate recent military gains and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and banditry nationwide.

“We urge Major General Shaibu to continue upholding the values of professionalism and service that have defined his illustrious career, and to honor Kogi State and Northern Nigeria through exemplary national service, just as the late Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi did as Nigeria’s first Chief of Defence Staff from the North-Central region,” the statement added.

Signed:

Agada Abuh Theophilus, ANIPR

Spokesman, Northern Renaissance Network (NRN)

Date: October 24, 2025