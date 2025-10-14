Northern minorities urge Nigerians to avoid ethnic bias over Amupitan’s appointment

Amupitan

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Nigeria Minorities Group (NNMG) has called on Nigerians to avoid linking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ethnic considerations.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Chief Jacob Edi (Kakaki Bassange), the group said national appointments should be viewed through the lens of merit, competence, and inclusivity rather than ethnicity.

The statement noted that Professor Amupitan, an Okun man from Kogi State, represents one of the minority groups in Northern Nigeria, and his nomination reflects the region’s diversity.

“Professor Amupitan is from the Okun area of Kogi State, one of the minority nationalities in the North. The North consists of 19 states, each with its own unique cultural and ethnic identity,” the group said.

The NNMG explained that since Nigeria established a statutory electoral body in 1959, individuals from minority communities in the North have rarely been considered for such national positions.

“This nomination offers an opportunity to strengthen inclusion and give recognition to all parts of the region,” the group added.

It urged Nigerians to focus on competence and integrity as the key criteria for public appointments and to support all efforts that promote national unity and fairness.

“We must celebrate appointments that reflect equity and merit rather than dwell on sectional considerations,” the statement said.

Commending President Tinubu for promoting diversity in national leadership, NNMG described Professor Amupitan’s nomination as a chance to deepen democratic values and institutional credibility.

“This appointment should be seen as a positive step toward inclusivity and balanced representation,” the group noted.

It also appealed to political leaders, opinion moulders, and citizens to refrain from comments capable of creating division, saying that unity and mutual respect remain vital to the country’s progress.

“What Nigeria needs now is a collective commitment to competence, fairness, and shared responsibility,” NNMG stated.

Chief Edi reaffirmed that northern minorities remain committed to national peace, unity, and development, emphasising their continuous support for policies that strengthen the federation.