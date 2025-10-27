Northern leader tasks new service chiefs on insecurity

Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has hailed the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, urging them to record tremendous success in the fight against banditry, terrorism and related acts of insecurity, particularly in the north and other parts of the country.

He also called on the federal government to thoroughly investigate the allegation that those behind insecurity in the north were now using drones to aid their heinous and mindless operations.

Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard lamented the state of insecurity in the north , saying President Tinubu should set timelines for the new service chiefs to achieve results or be kicked out.

He said in some states in the north Muslims were now afraid to go to the mosque for early morning prayers because of the murderous acts of bandits and terrorists storming worship centres.

He said : “The service chiefs should show evidence of their performance . The issue of Boko Haram using drones should be investigated. How did they get them ? People rarely go to the mosque in Zamfara in the early morning now because of fear of being killed by bandits and terrorists.

“The new service chiefs should show success in the fight against insecurity within time frames. They should be given timelines.”

Saidu also urged President Tinubu to review the record of his Ministers incharge of security in the country and anyone not performing should also be shown the way out like he did to the former service chiefs.

He said residents of other parts of the country were feeling the negative impact of insecurity in the north, emphasizing that the solution should be the focus .

His words : “Unproductive hands should be kicked out of the government. Nobody should fault what Tinubu did . There has been no result so nobody will blame Tinubu for the action taken.

“The former service chiefs cannot be the only victims. The Ministers in charge of security should also be looked into . Are the Ministers motivating those in the field enough ? I thank the people of Jigawa state for the security of the area . I think the Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has input. Kano is also secured. But some parts of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states are having security problems Bello Muhammad Matawala, the Minister of state for Defence should do more or be shown out. We are looking for a solution. The issue is beyond where you are from. The bandits and terrorists are destroying our economy. Onions, cows are getting out of the reach of many. Even the seller in Warri, Port Harcourt, Ogun states are feeling it. Everybody should see security as a shared responsibility.

“We have read that Bello Turiji is based in Shinkafe in Zamfara, the service chiefs should ensure they get him. We need peace.”

He further welcomed the position of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state not to negotiate with bandits and terrorists, stressing that amnesty can’t work in the north for now.

“Zamfara governor’s position not to negotiate with bandits is good . Amnesty can’t work in the north. I am saying it because I was involved in the Niger Delta amnesty process.The militants listened to their leaders but it’s not so in the north. Bello Turiji for instance does not listen to anybody “, he said.

Saidu also enjoined President Tinubu to revisit reports in the media that some army officers were not cooperating with the National Security Advisor ,NSA, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police , AIG, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, adding that they were among those arrested over an alleged coup plot.

” We have read that the dichotomy between the army and the police has become an issue , that some officers did not want to cooperate with Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Advisor, NSA. Mr.President should address this. “, he said.

“Why cant Nigeria be rich from gold also ? There is gold in Zamfara yet not substantially tapped for the common benefit of the nation “he queried.