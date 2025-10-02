Northern CAN to Govt at 65: Tackle insecurity, end hardship now

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on federal and state governments to intensify efforts in addressing insecurity and economic hardship confronting millions of Nigerians.

In a statement issued to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary and signed by Rev. Yakubu Pam, Northern CAN noted that while the country has made progress since independence, many of the dreams of its founding fathers remain unfulfilled.

“Millions of Nigerians today face crushing poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and lack of access to basic amenities such as healthcare, education, and stable electricity,” the statement said. “This disconnect between government policies and the conditions of the people continues to widen the gap between the promise of independence and our lived reality.”

On security, the body decried the prevalence of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes, stressing that many Nigerians live in fear while thousands remain displaced from their homes. It urged the government to restore peace, protect lives, and ensure justice for victims of violence “regardless of region or religion.”

Northern CAN also expressed concern over the high cost of living, currency instability, and weak economic policies, saying these challenges had worsened citizens’ hardships. “It is unacceptable that a nation so richly blessed with natural and human resources cannot provide a decent standard of living for its people,” the statement added.

The association emphasized the need for leadership rooted in integrity, justice, and equity, noting that “the time has come to move beyond rhetoric and deliver tangible change that uplifts all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.”

It further called for stronger democratic institutions, respect for the rule of law, and protection of freedom of expression. Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversity, it said, should be a source of strength rather than division.

Reaffirming its commitment to prayers for the country’s peace and unity, Northern CAN urged Christians to remain hopeful, law-abiding, and actively engaged in nation-building.

“As we mark 65 years of independence, may we resolve afresh to work for a nation that is safe, just, and prosperous for all,” the statement concluded.