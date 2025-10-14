North West, South West lead in Tinubu’s ministerial appointments – FCC boss

…says Tinubu’s Cabinet Reflects Fair Zonal Spread

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has disclosed that the North West and South West geopolitical zones lead in the composition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s federal cabinet.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at a workshop themed “Strengthening Leadership and Management Excellence in the Federal Character Commission in Line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Oladele said data compiled by the Commission indicates a fair and equitable spread of ministerial and top government appointments across the six geopolitical zones, in accordance with the Federal Character Principle.

He noted that the analysis confirmed that the President’s appointments were guided by fairness, inclusivity, and national balance.

According to the FCC data, the current cabinet composition shows:

North Central: 8 ministers (16.32%)

North East: 7 ministers (14.28%)

North West: 12 ministers (24.48%)

South East: 5 ministers (10.20%)

South South: 6 ministers (12.24%)

South West: 11 ministers (22.44%)

This brings the total number of ministers to 49.

Oladele explained that the Commission also reviewed the distribution of Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, and Chief Executives across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to further assess compliance with the Federal Character Principle.

He stated: “North Central has 19.5%, North East 14.7%, North West 22.1%, South East 12.4%, South South 12.8%, and South West 18.5%. These figures demonstrate a fair spread in line with the spirit and intent of the Constitution.”

He further highlighted that a similar balance was observed in the distribution of Federal Permanent Secretaries across the six zones:

“From our data, North Central has 8 (19.5%), North East 7 (17.1%), North West 7 (17.1%), South East 6 (14.6%), South South 7 (17.1%), and South West 7 (17.1%).”

Oladele said the data, drawn from the Commission’s internal compliance monitoring exercise, reflects deliberate inclusion under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that it underscores the administration’s commitment to national balance and adherence to the Federal Character Principle.

He also revealed that the Commission has commenced reforms to enhance transparency and efficiency in federal appointments through digital data tracking, inter-agency coordination, and performance evaluation.

“We are upgrading our compliance monitoring systems to real-time platforms so that all MDAs can be assessed on adherence to Federal Character guidelines. This will make the process more transparent and accessible,” he stated.

Oladele added that the workshop was designed to strengthen the capacity of senior management and reinforce professionalism in public service delivery, aligning with the Commission’s renewed focus on leadership and institutional excellence.