North Central youths hail Tinubu for appointing first INEC chair from the region

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North Central Youth Council of Nigeria has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing the move as historic and a milestone for inclusivity in national leadership.

In a statement signed by the Speaker of the Council, Hon. Sunday Asuku, the group said Professor Amupitan’s nomination marks the first time a son of the North Central region has been considered for the position since the commission’s establishment.

The youth body described the nomination as a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, justice, and equitable representation across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

“We express our profound gratitude to Almighty God and appreciation to President Tinubu for this gesture, which underscores his administration’s commitment to fairness, justice, and inclusivity,” the statement read.

The group noted that the appointment aligns with the President’s renewed hope agenda aimed at promoting good governance and balanced national representation.

“The nomination of Professor Amupitan is a testament to the renewed hope agenda, which seeks to promote equitable representation and good governance in Nigeria,” the statement added.

It also highlighted Professor Amupitan’s professional track record, expressing confidence that his experience in law, academics, and public service makes him well-suited to lead the electoral commission.

“We are confident that Professor Amupitan’s vast knowledge, experience, and expertise in law, academics, and public service make him the ideal candidate for this role,” the Council stated.

The group further pledged its unwavering support for the Tinubu administration and expressed optimism that the government would succeed beyond 2027.

“We wish to assure President Tinubu of our unwavering support for his administration, and we are confident that it will succeed beyond 2027,” the statement said.

Hon. Asuku also congratulated Professor Amupitan on his nomination, urging him to make both the North Central region and the nation proud through credible electoral leadership.

The Council further reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and development.