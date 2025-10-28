North Central holds key to Nigeria’s non-oil export growth — Akume

Senator George Akume.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has identified Nigeria’s North Central region as a critical driver of the country’s non-oil export growth, citing its abundant mineral resources and strong agricultural base as major economic assets.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State, during the commissioning of the Senator George Akume 250-Seater Conference Centre at the North Central Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Akume said the region is strategically positioned to lead Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts.

“With improved logistics infrastructure, this region can become a key driver of Nigeria’s diversification agenda,” the SGF stated.

He commended the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for what he described as “a testament to commitment and vision” in strengthening the country’s logistics and maritime systems.

“This edifice is not just a building; it is a statement of vision, a testament to commitment, and a reflection of the renewed energy driving Nigeria’s port and logistics system under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Akume said.

The SGF emphasised that across the world, economic progress is anchored on robust infrastructure, noting that efficient ports, roads, railways, and dry ports remain essential to trade and national productivity.

Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Akume said, the Federal Government is prioritising critical investments in transport and trade infrastructure to enhance connectivity between coastal areas and the hinterlands.

“We are building an economy that thrives on connectivity — where a farmer in Benue can ship produce seamlessly to Lagos Port, and an exporter in Jos can access global markets without unnecessary bottlenecks,” he said.

He also lauded the Shippers’ Council, led by its Executive Secretary, Barrister Pius Akuta, for its efforts in bridging the gap between seaports and inland regions through the establishment of Inland Dry Ports and zonal coordination offices.

Akume explained that the new conference centre would serve as a hub for stakeholder engagement, policy dialogue, and capacity development, strengthening Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Calling for sustained collaboration, the SGF urged partnerships between government, the private sector, development partners, and host communities to consolidate the gains of infrastructure investment.

“Government cannot achieve this vision alone,” he said. “Let us view infrastructure not merely as government projects, but as national assets that require protection, maintenance, and innovation.”