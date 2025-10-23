Nomeh-Unateze gets Town Union Caretaker Committee

The Enugu State Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs has officially inaugurated a nine a-member Caretaker Committee for Nomeh-Unateze Town Union in Nkanu Local Government of the state.

This marks a significant step toward strengthening grassroots governance and community inclusivity for birthing a substantive town union government in the rich agrarian community.

The committee, which was sworn in at the Ministry’s office, has been given a clear mandate to “review and amend the town union constitution, defining and delineating its structural demography, and ensuring inclusivity and fair representation of all groups and segments of the community “.

The committee is also tasked with driving the process of organizing free, fair, and credible elections into town union offices.

In his address, delivered by a staff of the ministry during the inauguration ceremony, the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, emphasized the State Government’s commitment to fostering unity, democratic principles, and equitable representation at the community level. He equally pledged government’s support for community-driven development and ensuring that local governance structures remain accountable, transparent, and representative of the people they serve.

“This caretaker committee represents our administration’s dedication to ensuring that every voice in Nomeh-Unateze is heard and that the town union reflects the diversity and aspirations of all its people. We are confident that this committee will work diligently to create a more inclusive constitution and conduct elections that will usher in a new era of transparent and participatory leadership,” he stated.

He also assured the committee of its full support, and urged all residents of Nomeh-Unateze to cooperate with the caretaker government as they carry out their mandate.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates of appointment to the nine-member caretaker team, chaired by Dr. Chukwudi Anyianuka, a communication scholar. Other members of the committee include, Amb. (Dr.) Chinemerem Anyi, secretary, Comrade Sylvanus Egbo, Barr. M. N. Egbo, Engr. Uchenna Anyanwu, Barr. J. I. Onovo, Mr. Emmanuel Ani, Barr. Michael Anichukwu and Mr. Chukwudi J. Onu.

Dr. Anyianuka, in his acceptance speech, on behalf of the committee, thanked the Ministry for the appointment, noting that members of the community have welcomed the development. He expressed optimism that the initiative will resolve lingering governance issues and unite the town for greater progress and development.

“We consider it quite auspicious to be called to serve our community during the exceptional leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, when Nomeh-Unateze, for the first time in its history, is experiencing massive government presence through road constructions, smart green schools and Type 2 primary health centre projects.

“This committee is composed of tested and competent professionals and community leaders, and shall put in its best to compliment the efforts of the State Government by delivering on its mandate. We shall always revert to your Ministry for proper direction, whenever or wherever we face challenges in the line of our duty,” he said.

Speaking at the event, HRH Igwe (Lt. Col.) Israel Okonkwo Mbachukwueze (Retd.), the traditional ruler of Nomeh-Unateze, described the day as a long awaited and happy one. He charged members of the caretaker team to take on the task before them with zeal, commitment and dedication, pledging to provide them with all the support and advise they need to succeed.

In a goodwill message, community leader and media aide to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Mazi Uche Anichukwu, described the inauguration as a milestone in the community’s development journey.

He emphasized that the Caretaker Committee would play a pivotal role in stabilizing leadership and consolidating ongoing development projects, including the Smart Green Smart School, the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, the Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road, the Nomeh-Oduma Road, the bridge project, and the forthcoming farm estate initiative. Anichukwu expressed confidence in the capacity and integrity of the committee members, describing them as distinguished professionals and dedicated community leaders poised to deliver results beyond expectations.

The caretaker government has a six-month timeline to complete its assignment.