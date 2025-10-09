‘Nobody’s going to be forced to leave’ Gaza, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that no one in Gaza would be forced to leave the territory under his peace plan, after Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of the deal.
“Nobody’s going to be forced to leave. No, it’s just the opposite. This is a great plan. This is a great peace plan. This is a plan that was supported by everybody,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.