Nobody can threaten us  —  ASUU dismisses FG’s ‘no work, no pay’ directive

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the Federal Government’s directive enforcing the “No Work, No Pay” policy against striking lecturers, declaring that the union will not bow to intimidation or threats.

ASUU President, Dr. Chris Piwuna, made this known on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said the union remains united and resolute in its struggle, despite government attempts to divide the academic community through selective payment and threats.

“We don’t respond to threats, and nobody can threaten us,” Piwuna said.

He accused the government of deliberately reaching out to other academic associations such as the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) in a bid to create division among university staff.

“He is threatening us, writing to NAMDA and CONUA, telling them they can get their salaries. He wants to divide us, but we are united in this matter,” he stated.

According to Piwuna, ASUU enjoys the solidarity of other major university and tertiary institution unions, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and academic staff in polytechnics and colleges of education.

“CONUA is with us, NAMDA is with us, SSANU is with us, NASU is with us. The polytechnics and colleges of education are also with us,” he said.

The ASUU leader also advised the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to prioritise resolving the dispute rather than issuing ultimatums.

“He had better sit down and solve this problem or he will fail in trying to divide us,” Piwuna warned.

Despite the government’s hard stance, Piwuna hinted that the union remains open to dialogue, revealing that the Minister of State for Labour had reached out earlier in the day to initiate talks.

“Today, I received a call from the Minister of State for Labour. She said she has been directed to intervene and get this matter resolved. ASUU is willing. We are ready and available to discuss this matter once and for all,” he added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between ASUU and the Federal Government following the latter’s order to vice-chancellors of federal universities to enforce the “No Work, No Pay” policy on all lecturers participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU began its warning strike to demand the implementation of previous agreements with the government, improved welfare, and revitalisation funding for public universities on Monday.

Vanguard News