NOA lauds personnel engagement by hospitals in Edo, declares commitment to fight quackery

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has lauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for employing not less than 18 optometrist into government hospitals.

The association also commended the management of the National Othorpaedic Hospital in Benin City and the Chief Medical Director of the Edo State University Teaching Hospital in Auchi for also engaging optometrist just as they urged the management of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) to take in interns into their establishment for training.

The Chairman of the association in Edo State, Dr. Charles Eguavoen stated these in a statement issued to mark the 2025 World Sight Day which he said is a global event that highlights the importance of eye health and vision care.

He said this year’s event is themed “Love Your Eyes” which he said “reminds us to take care of our eyes, especially at work.

“Our eyes are very important. They help us navigate the world, perform daily tasks, and enjoy life. We must take care of them.”

On efforts to fight quackery in the profession, Eguavoen said the association was working in collaboration with regulatory bodies “to identify and address cases of unqualified individuals providing eye care services. I thank the Edo State Ministry of Health for their cooperation.”

He said the association and practitioners “offer free eye screenings and awareness programs. Our approach to free treatment and glasses is tailored to specific initiatives and partnerships. We aim to provide quality and affordable eye care services to all, especially in rural areas.

We appreciate “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for employing 18 optometrists and deploying them to rural areas. We request that you consider absorbing more intern optometrists, especially in rural areas, and employing optometrists in primary health centers across Edo State.

“The Chief Medical Directors of Edo State University Teaching Hospital Auchi and National Orthopaedic Hospital Benin City for recruiting optometrists. We appeal to them to consider recruiting more optometrists and intern optometrists.

“We also appeal to the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital to resume recruitment of optometry interns.”

Eguavoen called for unity to promote eye health awareness, provide quality eye care services, and reduce avoidable blindness adding that “By prioritizing eye health, we can make a significant impact in our communities.”