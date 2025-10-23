‘No student suspended over protest’ – Osun College of Education clarifies

Osun state map.

The Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, has said that none of the institution’s students was on suspension over the recent protest.

A statement by the College noted that since the intervention of the state government, and the subsequent meeting of conditions set down, the students were welcomed back and had event taken the second semester exanimation.

According to the statement, “It has come to the knowledge of the Management of Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun that some people who picked interest in misinforming the unsuspecting public, aiming at causing unrest have been circulating the falsehood that some students were placed under suspension due to violent and destructive roles during the last students protest.

“The meaningful intervention of the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole; Sikiru Bajepade representing Ila State Constituency in Osun State House of Assembly, and SSA on Student matters, Bashir, had resolved the issue since with the proviso that those concerned would submit affidavit that they would maintain peace and be law abiding.

“Those who complied had had their suspension lifted by the Management and were allowed write the just-concluded 2024/2025 second semester examinations

“Any information different this stance of the College is fake and spurious and thus, must be disregarded in its entirety.

“Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun is a public institution owned and fully funded by the State Government through tax-payers’ money. The Management of institution has no affiliation with any political party in the day-to-day running and conduct of the affairs of the institution.

“As much as it is a public Teacher institution carrying the motto of “ACADEMIC AND MORAL EXCELLENCE”; it is not a free zone for thugs, dissidents, disgruntled and bad elements who had on occasions disrupted academic activities of the College and by extension, the neighbour Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun.

“Responsible Management could not fold hands to allow the untamed and bad eggs to turn the COLLEGE to an unsafe institution for the responsible and law abiding students and staff of the College.

“We need to categorically state it is an absolute falsehood, a reckless distortion of truth that some students were suspended because of their affiliation with a particular political party. No one was given admission on consideration of party affiliation because it is never part of the required criteria.

“Issues in College are treated on merit and not baseless sentiment.

“If anyone wants to foment trouble in the public space, OSSCE Ila-Orangun should not be used as a platform. No College student who took part in the SUG violent protest MARCH this year is on suspension. With the mediating intervention of the State Government, the earlier suspension was put off.

“We just concluded 2024/2025 Academic Session second Semester Examinations without HITCH. The concerned students, since they had been pardoned, were not disallowed to do the Examinations.

“It is hypocritically a misnomer and ill-intended move to rent the public social media spaces with that spurious information. It is grossly unjust to smear the good images of the College and that of the Management.

“Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun is known for integrity, award-winning, sound morality and academic excellence with global recognition, and this is what THIS present Management unfolds and upholds.”