No story of Nigeria is complete without women – Tinubu

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that no story of Nigeria’s journey can be told without the sacrifices and resilience of women, stressing that they have remained at the centre of nation-building from independence to date.

Speaking at the 9th Edition of the Voice of Women Conference and Awards (VOW2025), held on Thursday in Abuja, Tinubu commended women for their collective struggles through history and assured them that his administration is resolute in opening more opportunities for them under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that from their roles as protectors of families to drivers of innovation and enterprise, Nigerian women continue to be the backbone of progress, and must be empowered to take their rightful place in shaping the country’s future.

He said, “Our ever supportive and resilient Nigerian Women, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I salute the 9th Edition of the Voice of Women Conference, holding at the dawn of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, a reminder that the story of our nation is incomplete without the strength of her women.

“Guided by this year’s theme, ‘Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action,’ your voices remain the heartbeat of our country; echoing, undaunted, unyielding, and rising to shape a future of equity and progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima, in his goodwill message, aligned with the President’s remarks, describing Nigerian women as the backbone of the nation’s resilience and the vanguard of its future.

He noted that women have always played a stabilising role in the country, contributing to peace, unity and development in ways that often go unnoticed.

He said: “The theme, ‘Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action,’ is both timely and timeless, reminding us that women are the backbone of our nation’s resilience and the vanguard of its future.”

In her keynote address, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, traced the history of women’s activism in Nigeria, recalling landmark struggles such as the Aba Women’s Protest of 1929, the Egba Women’s Revolt in the 1940s, and women-led coalitions during the nation’s return to democracy in the 1990s.

She said these historic struggles underline the enduring spirit of collective action.

The Minister called on women to move beyond advocacy to concrete action by demanding accountability from leaders and insisting on representation at every level of decision-making.

She said it was no longer enough for women to celebrate historic struggles without translating them into real gains in the present.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further urged women to leverage collective action to challenge stereotypes, mentor younger women, and support one another in breaking barriers that limit their access to opportunities.

She said, “These legacies remind us that when women stand together, they bend the arc of history toward justice, equity, and progress.

“Women must not only be seen but also heard, not only counted but also counted upon. We must rise above tokenism and push for genuine participation in political, economic, and social spheres. The Nigerian woman is not just a helper, she is a leader.”

Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafilat Adetola Ogbara, emphasised that unity among women remains the most effective path to breaking barriers in governance and development.

He noted that greater collaboration would create stronger bargaining power and ensure women’s demands are no longer ignored.

Convener of the conference, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, urged grassroots women to use their numbers and voting power to support women in politics, stressing that this is the only way to translate advocacy into real change.

She also called on women to remain united across political, religious, and ethnic lines, saying division has always been used as a weapon to silence women.

Sonaiya further urged the President to match his words with action by supporting policies that will increase women’s representation in elective and appointive positions.

She said, “I appeal to grassroots women who have the voting power to support women in politics with your votes. Your collective action and votes will move us from passive participants to becoming the decisive force that shapes governance.

“We call on President Tinubu to ensure that his Renewed Hope Agenda translates into concrete commitments for women. Increasing women’s representation in decision-making is not a favour but a necessity for Nigeria’s growth.”

