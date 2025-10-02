No story of Nigeria is complete without women – Tinubu

…as women are urged to unite for greater inclusion

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the story of Nigeria cannot be fully told without acknowledging the sacrifices and resilience of women, stressing that they have been central to nation-building from independence to the present.

Speaking at the 9th Edition of the Voice of Women Conference and Awards (VOW2025) in Abuja, Tinubu commended women for their role in the country’s history and assured them that his administration remains committed to creating more opportunities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the President described Nigerian women as protectors of families, drivers of innovation, and backbones of progress who must be empowered to shape the country’s future.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a goodwill message, echoed the President’s remarks, noting that women have always played a stabilising role in the nation’s unity and development.

In her keynote address, Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted landmark women’s movements such as the Aba Women’s Protest of 1929, the Egba Women’s Revolt of the 1940s, and women-led coalitions during Nigeria’s return to democracy in the 1990s. She urged women to move beyond advocacy to concrete action by demanding accountability, pushing for representation at all decision-making levels, and supporting one another to break barriers.

She said: “Women must not only be seen but also heard, not only counted but also counted upon. We must rise above tokenism and push for genuine participation in political, economic, and social spheres. The Nigerian woman is not just a helper; she is a leader.”

Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafilat Adetola Ogbara, emphasised that unity among women is key to breaking barriers in governance and development.

Convener of the conference, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, urged grassroots women to use their numbers and voting power to support women in politics, stressing that advocacy must translate into real change. She called on President Tinubu to match his words with action by supporting policies that will increase women’s representation in both elective and appointive positions.

“We call on President Tinubu to ensure that his Renewed Hope Agenda translates into concrete commitments for women. Increasing women’s representation in decision-making is not a favour but a necessity for Nigeria’s growth,” Sonaiya said.