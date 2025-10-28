No promotion scandal in the Nigerian Police Force — IGP Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

…Says Police under his watch has nothing to hide

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has dismissed reports of any promotion scandal in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), declaring that every promotion exercise conducted under his administration — including the recent accelerated promotion for some officers — followed due process, was transparent, merit-based, and in strict conformity with established standards.

IGP Egbetokun made this clarification in Abuja during the decoration ceremony of 19 newly promoted senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mohammed Dan-Kwara, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Nkechi Eze, Force Medical Director, and Commissioner of Police Nandel Gonwalk.

‘No Promotion Scandal in the Force’

Speaking at the event, the Police Chief said recent attempts by “mischief makers” to discredit the promotion process were unfounded and aimed at tarnishing the image of the Force.

“In recent months, certain individuals have attempted to cast shadows on the credibility of our promotion process, particularly the accelerated exercise conducted a few months ago.

But truth stands taller than rumours. The Nigeria Police Force has nothing to hide and nothing to defend,” he said.

Egbetokun emphasized that the Force will not be distracted by falsehoods or propaganda.

“We will not be swayed by those who trade in falsehood or seek to undermine the integrity of our institution.

Every promotion exercise under this administration has followed due process — transparent, merit-based, and in strict conformity with established standards,” he said.

He added: “There is no promotion scandal in the Nigeria Police Force. What we have is a system that rewards diligence, professionalism, and proven capacity.

Our commitment to fairness and merit remains unwavering. Promotions today are guided solely by competence, performance, and discipline.

There is no place for nepotism or sentiment. This remains the cornerstone of our career management philosophy, which motivates excellence, strengthens morale, and renews public trust in the Force we proudly serve.”

‘Promotion Is a Call to Higher Responsibility’

The IGP congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their elevation as a testament to excellence, integrity, and dedication to service.

“Today, we celebrate not just advancement in rank, but the affirmation of excellence, character, and distinguished service within the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

“Every insignia worn at this level must represent not privilege, but purpose — a reminder that authority is meaningful only when it uplifts the institution and strengthens public trust.”

Egbetokun urged the officers to see their promotion as a call to greater responsibility, leadership, and accountability.

“Leadership at this level demands equity, justice, and fairness — the enduring values that define true authority and inspire confidence within and beyond the Force,” he stated.

“Your actions will set the tone for discipline, professionalism, and morale across the service. Lead with fairness, act with integrity, and let justice be your guiding light in your service to the public.”

‘Embrace Technology and Intelligence-Led Policing’

The IGP also charged the senior officers to adapt to the changing landscape of crime and to leverage technology in policing.

“The landscape of crime is evolving, driven by technology, complexity, and global trends. Nigerians expect a police force that is smarter, more responsive, and deeply connected to communities,” he said.

“I therefore charge you to fully embrace the philosophy of community policing and the practice of intelligence-led policing as you take on your new commands.”

He urged them to harness technology, empower their personnel, and innovate to stay ahead of criminals, stressing that their success would directly shape the Force’s reputation and public trust.