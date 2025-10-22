No plans to leave Milan, says Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori

By Emmanuel Okogba

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has reaffirmed his commitment to the Italian giants amid reports of ongoing contract extension talks with the club.

In an interview with Mediaset, the England international made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Milan anytime soon, describing the club as his “home.”

“I want to stay at AC Milan; I’m not planning to leave until the club tells me I have to go. This place is my home,” Tomori said.

Tomori, 27, joined AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 after an impressive loan spell and has since become one of the team’s most reliable defenders. His performances have earned him recognition among the Serie A’s top centre-backs, playing a key role in Milan’s 2021/2022 Scudetto-winning campaign – the club’s first league title in over a decade.

Reports from Italy suggest that negotiations are ongoing between Tomori’s representatives and the Milan hierarchy to extend his current deal, which runs until 2027. The new contract would reportedly include improved terms reflecting his importance to the squad and Milan’s long-term plans under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite rumours linking him with a possible return to the Premier League, Tomori’s latest comments have put speculation to rest – at least for now.

The defender has often spoken about how well he has settled in Milan, both on and off the pitch, crediting the club’s culture and fanbase for making him feel at home.

“Since I came here, I’ve felt love from the fans, my teammates, and everyone at the club,” he added. “Milan gave me the opportunity to grow, and I’m proud to wear this shirt.”