No plan to recruit 3,917 teachers — Kano Education Ministry

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

The Kano State Ministry for Education has dismissed reports circulating on social media about a plan to recruit 3,917 teachers under the ‘Kano State Government Basic Education Teachers Mapping and Recruitment Plan (2025–2028)’.

A statement issued on Monday in Kano by the Director of Public Enlightenment in the ministry, Malam Balarabe Abdullahi, described the report as “misleading and baseless.’’

Abdullahi said that the ministry had not issued any official statement or directive regarding such recruitment and advised members of the public to disregard the information.

“The ministry wishes to inform the general public that it has not made any official announcement regarding teacher recruitment,” the director said.

He urged residents to always verify information through official channels before acting on it, especially on matters relating to employment and public service.

“The public is warned against relying on unverified sources, particularly concerning sensitive issues like teacher’s recruitment,” Abdullahi added.

He said the clarification became necessary to prevent confusion and misinformation among the citizens.

Vanguard News