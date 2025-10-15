‘No place for hate’ – US cancels visas of six foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death

(FILES) US political activist Charlie Kirk speaks before a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, 2024. Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10, 2025 in an apparent assassination that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States. Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk, 31, had died from his injuries. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The United States Department of State has revoked the visas of at least six foreign nationals following social media posts that appeared to endorse or justify the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday evening, the Department said the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death upon Americans.”

The announcement included screenshots and details of the online posts made by individuals from South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Germany, and Argentina, all of whom have now been declared “no longer welcome in the United States.”

The State Department wrote, “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the US: An Argentine national said that Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserves to burn in hell. Visa revoked.

“A Mexican national said that Kirk “died being a racist, he died being a misogynist,” and stated that “there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.” Visa revoked.

“A Brazilian national charged that “Charlie Kirk was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him” and that Kirk “DIED TOO LATE.” Visa revoked.

“A German national celebrated Kirk’s death and attempted to justify his murder, writing, “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.” Visa revoked.

“A Paraguayan national charged that “Charlie Kirk was a son of a b** and he died by his own rules.” Visa revoked.

“#POTUS and #SecRubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws. Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

Kirk a Martyr – Trump

US President Donald Trump hailed assassinated ally Charlie Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom” Tuesday as he posthumously awarded the right-wing activist America’s highest civilian honor.

Handing the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk’s tearful widow, Trump compared the 31-year-old conservative to Socrates, Saint Peter, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King.

Trump, 79, also used the somber ceremony at the White House to vow to redouble his crackdown on what he calls radical left-wing groups that he launched following Kirk’s shooting.

“In the wake of Charlie’s assassination, our country must have absolutely no tolerance for this radical left violence, extremism and terror,” Trump told an audience of the country’s conservative elite.

“We’re done with the angry mobs, and we’re not going to let our cities be unsafe.”