No one is bigger than me in Nollywood – Pritican Yakubu declares

By Benjamin Njoku

Prittican Yakubu, a talented Nollywood actress and comedian, has shared her inspiring journey to success in the film industry.

With humility and respect, she attributes her accomplishments to her hard work and determination.

Prittican’s career took off unexpectedly, with a call to film a project leading to non-stop work for six months. She relocated to Lagos from Asaba, facing challenges, but eventually found her footing.

The Kogi State- born actress emphasizes the importance of respecting industry colleagues. She believes in focusing on her craft rather than comparing herself to others.

“I don’t believe anyone is bigger than myself because whoever is blessed is blessed”, he asserts, attributing her success to God’s blessings. Prittican’s confidence stems from her hard work and dedication to her craft.

The actress was born and raised in Lagos, before she relocated to Abuja to chase her dream in acting. But when it was obvious that the Federal capital territory was not the right place to chase such dreams, she later moved to Owerri, from where she was shuttling between Asaba and now lives in Lagos.