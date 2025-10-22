No one can cause quarrel between Kwankwaso and me – Gov Yusuf

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the incumbent governor of the state Yusuf Kabir.



Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has debunked claims of a fallout with his mentor and political leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stressing that no attempt to divide them will succeed.

The governor made this known on Tuesday in Madobi during a ceremony held to celebrate Kwankwaso’s 69th birthday. Yusuf reaffirmed his total allegiance to the former governor, pledging to remain steadfast in promoting the vision and principles of the Kwankwasiyya movement across the state.

“Those within and outside trying to create a quarrel between me and our leader, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will not succeed.

“We will continue to follow the legacy and principles of the Kwankwasiyya movement because Kwankwaso is a God-given leader,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also prayed for the NNPP national leader’s long life and good health, describing him as a visionary whose leadership continues to inspire Kano’s development.

In recent months, speculation of a power struggle between the two men surfaced following reports of a movement dubbed ‘Abba Tsaya da Kafarka’ (Abba Stand on Your Feet), allegedly spearheaded by former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Baffa Bichi, and former Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Salisu Digol.

The group was said to be advocating for more independence for Yusuf’s administration, a move that many believed could trigger friction with Kwankwaso.