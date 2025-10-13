No FCT judge will live in rented apartment by 2027  –  Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday announced sweeping interventions in the judiciary in Abuja, pledging to end the era of judges living in rented apartments while also digitising the operations of the FCT High Courts.

Speaking at the flag-off of official residences for Heads of Courts in the FCT, Wike described the initiative as the most important project yet under the current administration’s infrastructure drive.

“We cannot afford to continue to see judges living in rented houses, sometimes squatting with relatives. By the end of President Tinubu’s first tenure, no judge of the FCT High Court will be living in rented quarters,” Wike declared.

He said the administration will deliver 10 duplexes each for the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, and 20 for the FCT High Court.

The minister stressed that the houses would not revert to government ownership upon the retirement of the beneficiaries.

“This is a policy of Mr President. When judges retire, they must go home with their houses. Nobody will reclaim them. That is the true position,” he said.

Wike also revealed that the digitization of the FCT High Court has been provided for in the 2025 budget, with immediate implementation to follow.

“I have directed that the digitization project commences without delay. Our judges deserve the best working environment to serve justice effectively,” he said, commending the Attorney General of the Federation for supporting the initiative.

He further warned contractors against delays or variations, insisting that the residences must be completed within 12 months and handed over to the judiciary.

Earlier, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the project reflects a commitment to strengthening justice delivery in the capital.

“This is about honour, dignity and institutional pride; providing befitting residences for our Heads of Courts whose wisdom upholds the rule of law,” she said, praising President Tinubu’s vision and Wike’s leadership.